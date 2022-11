Not Available

Ludwig van Beethoven's lone opera -- written during the Napoleonic era -- stands as a stirring tribute to humanity's unceasing pursuit of liberty and autonomy. Featuring a first-rate cast that includes Gabriela Benacková, Josef Protschka and Neill Archer, this critically acclaimed production moves at a brisk pace, led by maestro Christoph von Dohnányi. Recorded in 1991 at Great Britain's Royal Opera House.