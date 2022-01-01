Beethoven – Missa Solemnis in D Major - Christian Thielemann

Not Available

Beethoven’s Missa solemnis was performed on 13 and 14 February 2010 at the traditional memorial concert to commemorate the bombardment of dresden during the last weeks of World War II. Under Christian Thielemann, the Staatskapelle Dresden proved itself exceptionally qualified to master this work’s magnificient challenges. Thielemann “conjured up the gigantic cosmos of the Missa with such lightness and grace that its mystery seemed to reveal itself”, wrote the Frankfurter Allgemeine-Zeitung. No less remarkable was the fabulously homogenous solo quartet of singers. Recorded live at the Semperoper, Dresden, 13 February 2010.