In Japan there is a wrestler. His name is legendary. His sombrero is enormous. His mask is cool. His name is BEETLE, THE HORN KING. A masked wrestler with his own theme song and the strength and agility of the mighty horn beetle (Anoplophora glabripennis), he fights for truth, justice and fairness in wrestling around the world with his homies, the International Masked Wrestler Association. But alien wrestlers based on lesser insects have invaded the planet and acted in a rude and disgusting manner. Now they must be laid low with Helicopter Kicks. Directed by Japan's hottest new comedy auteur, Minoru Kawasaki, BEETLE, THE HORN KING is the ultimate collision of masked Mexican wrestlers, Japanese sci fi and bug-loving weirdness