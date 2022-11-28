Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story

Not Available

Before Anythang is the untold story of Bryan “Birdman/Baby” Williams and his life before he founded Cash Money Records with his brother, Ronald Williams. As narrated by Bryan and with interviews from family and friends, this in depth documentary explores the journey of one of the most successful rap label owner and entrepreneurs in modern music history. From the death of his mother when he was a small child to learning how to hustle at the feet of his father; from the streets of New Orleans to traveling the world, Bryan created the world he envisioned as a boy. His is the great American success story. From humble beginnings emerges the legend, this is the story of how it all began.