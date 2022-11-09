Before Anything Else

Not Available

Prima di Tutto is the story of a family of Italian gays who became fathers of twins thanks to the help of a donor mother and a surrogate mother, both American. Their journey, begun more than three years ago, is told in first person by Marco, who is not only the father who donated the seed, but also the one who decides to face this particular life experience both as a director and as a father and another man’s companion. Contrary to most of Europe, homosexuals and gay families in Italy do not have civil rights. Without moralism or false prejudice, the adventure explores the difficulties, hopes and changes in perception, of oneself and of the other components of society, which this choice has brought to the life of Marco, his companion Giampietro and his children. And this is where Marco’s journey starts. A journey to discover an uncharted territory even for most heterosexual families.