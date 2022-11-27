Before Her Time: Decommissioning Enterprise

Not Available

Newly produced documentary featuring all-new interviews with the show's cast and crew as well as behind the scenes archival content. This retrospective documentary gives fans an inside look at the making of the show's final season including changes to the show's creative staff and details on the drastic change in course with story lines that helped lay the foundation for the United Federation of Planets. With Season 4 Enterprise finally delivered the stories fans had been waiting to see by embracing classic elements from TOS and revealing how they came to be. Fans will hear from Manny Coto, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and the other key creative leads who guided the NX-01 on it's final and most memorable voyage. Includes details on story lines in development for season 5 and beyond.