Before My Heart Falls

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sarah is part of a strange, marginal ménage à trois with her contemporary Louis and the older Ji-Guy, she fills her days with petty crime. During the day she hangs around with Louis by motorways, where she deceives and robs innocent people offering a lift. One day things go wrong: a driver dies during a robbery attempt. Sarah can’t stop thinking about the dead man and goes looking for the wife he left behind. In her, she finally finds something of the security and friendship she had unconsciously been seeking for so long. But her alternative family doesn’t just let her go.

Cast

Sophie LorainFrancoise
Alexis Martin
Sébastien Ricard
Clémence Dufresne-DeslièresSarah

