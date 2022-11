Not Available

It's 4 a.m. in a European village. Small shadows are at mischievous play. One of their number stands apart, melancholy. He climbs to a rooftop in the moonlight and sees one window lit. He investigates. An old man dozes and a candle burns by the window. The flame smiles at him. He tries to touch her and is singed. Is this the end of the encounter or can metaphysics and desire work a small miracle?