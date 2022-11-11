Before the Night

Not Available

Michelle Sanderson (Ally Sheedy) is a woman who seems to have everything -- great looks, a promising career, a large circle of friends. But the one thing she yearns for most is a romantic relationship, which somehow eludes her. One night, Michelle meets a stunning young man...and the game of seduction begins. But is this stranger really the man of her dreams or is he something more dangerous? A steamy one night stand sets the stage for a suspenseful exploration of a woman's need for the right lover and the conseqences she faces when choosing a person she just met.