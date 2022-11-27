Not Available

So-yeon, who has been studying in Paris for several years, returns to Seoul for summer vacation. She is drawn to Min-hwan, a divorced man whom she met in Paris, but Min-hwan is non-committal and ambiguous about his feelings toward her. Soyeon meets a new guy, Hyun-jae, who is deeply into her, she Soyeon still waits for Min- hwan`s call. She laboriously travels from Seoul to Busan, lugging around her luggage, just so that she can see Min-hwan. After the vacation is over, So-yeon returns to Paris. Even with a full package of beauty and intelligence, So-yeon has no place of her own. In Korea that is familiar but unfamiliar land to her, she spends the summer in bearing her feeling, which is not too hot, yet not negligible. Before the Summer Passes Away is the film about loneliness and longings: it is too shy to roar, too powerful to hide. With minimal narrative, the film shows a close observation on So-yeon`s sense of lose at the edge and her unending desire.