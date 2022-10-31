Before the World Ends

Not Available

The countryside of Rio Grande do Sul, and high-school student, Daniel, spends a normal adolescence life with his family, studying, riding his bicycle, playing games on the Internet and expecting one day to move to the big city of Porto Alegre. Daniel has a crush on his girlfriend Mim, who has just broken up with him but is still his friend, and his best friend, Lucas, is one of the best students in São Lucas High-School. Daniel is the son of Elaine and the photographer Daniel, who left Elaine when she was pregnant and moved alone to Thailand. Daniel is raised by Elaine and his stepfather Antônio, and shares a house with his half-sister, Maria Clara. One day, Daniel receives a letter from his biological father, who has malaria, and he is reluctant to open the envelope.