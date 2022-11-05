Not Available

Before Tonight is Over

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Hraných Filmov Bratislava

Two female clerks using up their savings to enjoy a few days of carefree life, two plumbers looking for an erotic adventure, a building contractor determined to drink away all wages of his workers and a former major who became an alcoholic due to political persecution — these people meet in a ski resort bar somewhere in the High Tatras. During one night they gradually reveal their unfulfilled dreams, illusions and disappointments of ”average" people of those times.

Cast

Stano DanciakKvetinka
Marián LabudaMilo
Július PántikBaláz
Jitka ZelenohorskáMira

