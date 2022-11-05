Before Tonight is Over

Two female clerks using up their savings to enjoy a few days of carefree life, two plumbers looking for an erotic adventure, a building contractor determined to drink away all wages of his workers and a former major who became an alcoholic due to political persecution — these people meet in a ski resort bar somewhere in the High Tatras. During one night they gradually reveal their unfulfilled dreams, illusions and disappointments of ”average" people of those times.
|Stano Danciak
|Kvetinka
|Marián Labuda
|Milo
|Július Pántik
|Baláz
|Jitka Zelenohorská
|Mira
View Full Cast >