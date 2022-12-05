Not Available

In a haunting encounter, the film captures our fragmented perception of time during the pandemic while exploring the dynamics of mutual support. We are made aware of earthly transience (mono no aware) in a time when the Earth seems to stand still. Before We Collide is a short film shot on a Nishika N8000 analog lenticular camera consisting of over 800 photographs pieced together. The film does not give the impression that it is made for me, you, or anyone for that matter. It simply exists as an artefact that can be witnessed, like found footage of a ghostly apparition.