There is a street food stall in a village where unemployed men hang around, singing and gambling. Ani’s parents and Heri’s father, a judge, are angered by the gambling. But Rhoma, son of a poor widow, often sings his self-composed songs there, as he is still unemployed. A friend suggests that he should go to a recording company. He succeeds and his songs are hits. Then Heri falls in love with Ani, Rhoma’s girlfriend. So he conspires with the friends that he often gambles with at the eatery, and when Rhoma tries to help a hostess who has been killed, he is instead accused as the murderer and jailed. In the end, the true murderer is discovered, and Rhoma and Ani can be together again.