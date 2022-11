Not Available

The late German film, theatre and opera director Schroeter is a self-proclaimed dinosaur from another age when people dreamed of ultimate freedom in film". Filmmaker Treut visits him on the set of his feature "DEUX" in Paris, and in Düsseldorf during the production of the opera "Norma". World premiere: FCMM October 2003. Screened at International Documentary Filmfestival Thessaloniki March 2004. Currently on the international filmfest circuit.