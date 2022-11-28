Not Available

Artyom and Slava are students of Moscow State University, one is studying at the Faculty of History, the other at the Physics. They have no money, no connections, no relatives, except for grandmothers who regularly send half of their pension, but they have youth, joy in life, a sense of humor and the hope that they will surely “break through” and they will have everything well. In this situation, you can even live on a scholarship. Everything would be fine if the students didn’t have a seemingly simple task in one day: to get 40 thousand rubles in two weeks to participate in the Roscosmos project competition with their own promising development. It would seem ridiculous money for a city like Moscow. But absolutely not funny for poor students - sophomores.