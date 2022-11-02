Beginner to Winner

Not Available

The second instalment of the Feed Your Soul Trilogy, this is an instruction DVD for beginners to freeride sailors from Free Your Mind Productions and Jem Hall. It has 21 chapters covering all technique for beginners & intermediates including beach and waterstart, harness and footstraps use and then it's into a comprehensive gybing section. Then we move on to Jumping and Basic Freestyle like the duck gybe and heli tack. The DVD finishes with a Fault Analysis section and a Live Coaching section on the Stance & Carve Gybe. It also contains two travel features on Tobago & Maui and a trailer for the upcoming wave movie.