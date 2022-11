Not Available

Polish death metal titans Behemoth present their fans with the bone crushing music and dark images they crave in this concert video, featuring the band playing a typically brutal live set in an Eastern European television studio. Behemoth: Live Exshaton -- The Art of Rebellion captures the band tearing through eleven songs, including "From The Pagan Vastlands", "Satan's Sword", "Driven By The Five Winged Star", "Pure Evil", and more.