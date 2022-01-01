Behemoth: The Satanist Oblivion

Not Available

"The Satanist Oblivion" Is a documentary about Behemoth and "The Satanist" CD recorded process. And "Live Barbarossa" Is a show Recorded Live at Barbarossa, Ekaterinburg, Russia - September 26, 2012 - TRACKLIST: 01. Intro 02. Ov Fire and the Void 03. Demigod 04. Moonspell Rites 05. Conquer All 06. Christians to the Lions 07. The Seed ov I 08. Alas, Lord Is upon Me 09. Decade of Θεριον 10. At the Left Hand ov God 11. Slaves Shall Serve 12. Chant for Εσχατον 2000 13. 23 (The Youth Manifesto) 14. Lucifer