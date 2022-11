Not Available

What is a true punk band? We sit down with St. John's punk band, Banana Vacuum, to explore punk culture and question what it takes to be punk in today's world. This new band has gained some notoriety in the past year for it's unusual lead singer and themes throughout the album. This film explore the people behind Banana Vacuum and the music that has made fans all over Canada go wild for their unapologetic true punk identity.