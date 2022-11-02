Behind Green Lights

1946

An unscrupulous private investigator with a penchant for blackmail is found dead in a car and the leading suspect is Carole Landis, the daughter of a mayoral candidate. With the election just weeks away, the press, here depicted as shadowy and ruthless, will do anything to get a juicy story. They muscle the medical officer into switching the corpse with another body when it becomes clear that Carole couldn't have been the murderer. Detective Sam Carson must find a way to clean up the mess and save the girl he's beginning to fall for.