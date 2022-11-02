1946

Behind Green Lights

  • Crime

Release Date

February 14th, 1946

Studio

20th Century Fox

An unscrupulous private investigator with a penchant for blackmail is found dead in a car and the leading suspect is Carole Landis, the daughter of a mayoral candidate. With the election just weeks away, the press, here depicted as shadowy and ruthless, will do anything to get a juicy story. They muscle the medical officer into switching the corpse with another body when it becomes clear that Carole couldn't have been the murderer. Detective Sam Carson must find a way to clean up the mess and save the girl he's beginning to fall for.

Cast

William GarganLt. Sam Carson
Richard CraneJohnny Williams, Reporter
Mary AndersonNora Bard
John IrelandDet. Oppenheimer
Charles RussellArthur Templeton
Roy RobertsMax Calvert

