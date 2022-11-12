Not Available

Behind our eyes, is a look into three lonesome characters. There is Patrick, living outside, in the parks, the gardens, crossing the city, filling his eyes with sunlight so that once night falls he will have enough and just enough. There is Aliasare, wandering between his blue room and the outside world, spending his days painting and filling the gap that separates him from the others. And lastly, there is Hadrian, a young blind man running through a forest in search of a lost sensation.