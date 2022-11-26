Behind Scriptonite’s 2004

Not Available

December 2019 marked Scriptonite’s return to rap. His new album 2004, released exclusively on Apple Music, is filled with inventive beats and typically mysterious lyrics. His break was useful: “I’m feeling very fresh now,” the artist says. “New songs are being written easier and faster than before.” In this beautifully shot movie Scriptonite shows how he created the songs for 2004—and what role a doorbell played in making them. Then he ruminates on hip-hop’s golden age and music as therapy, and finally makes a choice between complexity and simplicity.