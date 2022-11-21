Behind The Green Door 2 - The Sequel

Not Available

The Mitchell Brothers invite you on a voyage beyond the realm of the ordinary - into a new dream of eroticism. Once again a woman transforms her everyday existence into an irresistible private fantasy of the most bizarre, sensual and electrifying kind! Dwarfs, fat ladies, bearded ladies, muscle men - no character type too strange or too bizarre. Combine them with a tantalizing story, sizzling action, beautiful women... and you've got a winner! The Sequel brings to full force the dynamic eroticism latent in a woman's fantasy presented in a form unsurpassed by anything the screen has yet experienced!