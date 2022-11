Not Available

Dan "the Beast" Severn discusses what it's like to be one of the world's best mixed martial arts competitors in this revealing look at the champ, who shares his thoughts about steroids, his training and the World Wrestling Federation. You'll get the inside scoop on many of Severn's high-profile fights and hear his opinion of top challengers, including Ken Shamrock, Dory Funk Jr., Antonio Inoki and Brock Lesnar.