Korn bass player Fieldy shows you how to play his hit songs in this excellent instructional program. The Grammy-winning Fieldy discusses the ins and outs of the bass guitar and teaches viewers to play "Freak on a Leash" and "Got the Life." In addition to lessons, Fieldy talks about his musical history, influences and equipment. Jam sessions with special guests are included, and drummer Stephen Perkins of Jane's Addiction makes an appearance.