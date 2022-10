Not Available

Take your drumming to the next level with this excellent instructional program from Stephen Perkins, who also discusses his life as a professional drummer for Jane's Addiction and Porno for Pyros. Perkins offers detailed instructions for playing two Jane's Addiction songs, "Been Caught Stealing" and "Mountain Song," along with "Pets" by Porno for Pyros. Other features include concert footage and a jam session with Slipknot bassist Paul Gray.