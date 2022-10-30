Not Available

What would you do if one day you open the door of your house and a man you've never seen hits you, ties you to a chair, pulls out a bottle of tequila and start counting you his life? In addition, little by little, you start to realize that this seemingly odd man knows everything about you and his main intent is to give you a shot in the head. Based on true events, this is what happens to Michael, an attorney/deputy happily married to a privileged life who in less than an hour starts to lose everything. Perhaps this stranger comes to present him something that everybody wants to have: Power. "Behind the Power" is a thriller that will make you question your country, your life and your heart.