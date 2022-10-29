Not Available

Behind the Red Door

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount Home Entertainment

Set in New York and New England (but filmed in Newfoundland), Behind the Red Door stars Kyra Sedgwick as Manhattan-based photographer Natalie Haddad, who enjoys success with her strangely gloomy and foreboding camerawork. When her agent and best friend Julia (Stockard Channing) arranges for her to accept a lucrative contract with a Boston ad agency, Natalie discovers that she will be working for her own gay brother Roy (Kiefer Sutherland), whom she hasn't seen in a decade. Although Roy is insufferably snobbish and manipulative, he manages to exert a curious control over Natalie, forcing her to confront several disturbing, long-suppressed memories of her past (shown in black-and-white flashbacks). Before the film is over, Natalie is made to realize why Roy's behavior is so overbearing -- and also, the viewer learns just how intimately Julia is involved in the lives of both siblings.

Cast

Kiefer SutherlandRoy
Stockard ChanningJulia
Chuck ShamataFather
P.J. PrinslooYoung Natalie
Dennis SweetingYoung Natalie
Jason CarterSonny

View Full Cast >

Images