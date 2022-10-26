1964

Behold a Pale Horse

  • Drama
  • War

Release Date

August 13th, 1964

Studio

Highwood-Brentwood Production

Manuel Artiguez, a famous bandit during the Spanish civil war, has lived in French exile for 20 years. When his mother is dying he considers visiting her secretly in his Spanish home town. But his biggest enemy, the Spanish police officer Vinolas, prepared a trap at the hospital as a chance to finally catch Artiguez.

Cast

Anthony QuinnViñolas
Omar SharifFrancisco
Raymond PellegrinCarlos
Paolo StoppaPedro
Mildred DunnockZaganar
Daniela RoccaRosana, Mistress of Vinolas

