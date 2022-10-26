Behold a Pale Horse

Manuel Artiguez, a famous bandit during the Spanish civil war, has lived in French exile for 20 years. When his mother is dying he considers visiting her secretly in his Spanish home town. But his biggest enemy, the Spanish police officer Vinolas, prepared a trap at the hospital as a chance to finally catch Artiguez.
|Anthony Quinn
|Viñolas
|Omar Sharif
|Francisco
|Raymond Pellegrin
|Carlos
|Paolo Stoppa
|Pedro
|Mildred Dunnock
|Zaganar
|Daniela Rocca
|Rosana, Mistress of Vinolas
