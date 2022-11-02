Not Available

Recorded at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium in December 2004. Features stellar performances by Andrew Peterson, Pierce Pettis, Phil Keaggy, Jill Phillips, Derek Webb, Sandra McCracken, Randall Goodgame, Andrew Osenga, Ben Shive, Andy Gullahorn, Phil Madeira, Gabe Scott, and others. Special bonus features include: Commentary by Andrew Peterson, Andrew Osenga, and Ben Shive Exclusive interviews Behold the Lamb of God documentary 5.1 Surround An up close look at the artwork by Evie Coates And more!