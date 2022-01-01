Not Available

Beijing 2003 is a video about the city that the artist lives in, and its people. Participants include assistants Liang Ye and Yang Zhichao, and driver Wu. The piece took 16 days to complete, starting on October 18, 2003. Beginning below the Dabeiyao highway interchange, the vehicle from which the video is shot travels every street within the 'fourth ring' of Beijing, one by one. Approximately 2,400 kilometers and 150 hours of footage later, it ends where it began: below the Dabeiyao highway interchange. Through the windshield, the camera objectively investigates all visual information that appears before the vehicle - the spatial state of the city's streets, the endlessly changing times, scenery, movements, behavior and other aspects - thoroughly, meticulously, and calmly recording the megacity of Beijing through a single lens. The sum of the entire process becomes the meaning of the work.