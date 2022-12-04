Being a star

Not Available

Farzaneh Mashreghi is a famous movie star. In her recent movie, she is supposed to play the role of an addict woman, whose job is drug dealing in retail. To play the role, her makeup has rendered her unrecognizable. The first filming location is a park in one of the southern districts. And to avoid people’s gathering, the director, Ms. Moshtagh suggests placing the camera in an unnoticeable spot and controlling the scene afar. In this scene, a player who has the role of an addict woman will come to Mashreghi. After exchanging some dialogues, they are supposed to go to a house which is a resting place for the filming crew ...