Filmmakers Shabani Hassanwalia and Samreen Farooqui are coming up with a documentary on Salman Khan and his stardom. The documentary titled, “Being Bhaijaan” explores how ideas of masculinity in India are tied to Salman Khan fandom. It tries to understand what eco-blockbuster-manufactured machismo has on the Indian male already struggling with his identity in a globalized world. Being Bhaijaan is the story of a Salman Khan look-alike Shan Ghosh and his two fans Balram and Bhaskar