Pari and Farhad are a middle-class couple who are both involved in theater and cinema. They love each other and are happy with their son, but suddenly they are faced with Pari's unplanned pregnancy. Farhad insists on an abortion but Pari believes that abortion is inhuman and cannot accept her husband's idea. A baby, bringing the possibility of making their family world even happier, causes serious disruptions in their lives.