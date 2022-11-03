Being Bradford Dillman

Not Available

When bullied Molly Flowers declares her dislike of boys, her boozy and self medicated mother invents a story to shock her into a more sympathetic view. The tale of how Molly had actually been born a boy called Bradford Dillman but, because of Mum's want for a little girl, she asked the doctors to chop her willy off. The offending item has been kept for Molly in a shoebox on top of her wardrobe which now looms over everything she does. Molly's over active imagination manifests itself into the arrival of Bradford Dillman. When Mum denies all knowledge of the tale, who will Molly choose to believe in?