Struggling actress Claudine Bloomberg (Justine Litchman) tries to find love in the big city in this romantic comedy. Heartbroken after being dumped by her model boyfriend, Hans (James Bowman), and then finding out he lied about returning home to Germany, Claudine sets her sights on Hans's nice-guy friend, Jack (Musashi Alexander). But complications arise when roommate Violet (Jordan Cael) tells Claudine she thinks Jack is gay.