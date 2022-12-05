Being Gay: Coming Out in the 21st Century

Not Available

Today, while gays, lesbians, bisexuals, and transgenders are no longer forced to hide their sexual orientation, there is still prejudice and discrimination which can make coming out a difficult decision. And there are always internal pressures as well. This program presents the accounts and stories of people who have recently taken the step of coming out. Interviewees and experts discuss the benefits of this important transition by examining the six stages of coming to terms with one’s sexual identity. They also look at the dangers of running away from sexual self-acceptance—such as alcoholism, drug abuse, and suicide—and how finding support can greatly assist the process.