Being Human

Singapore, the present day. Mai Wei (Mark Lee), a successful branch manager for slimming company Natural Beauty, is sacked for cutting corners in the name of profit and attracting the ire of customers. Enraged, he sets up a rival company, My Way Slimming Centre, with several Natural Beauty employees, including Jie (Jeremy Chan), younger brother of his wife Zu Er (Yeo Yann Yann). As Natural Beauty continues to expand, Mai Wei goes on the offensive, licensing a herbal slimming pill, Dadavianxiaovoo, that contains a banned substance. As his company's image representative he chooses the massively overweight Wang Yao Yao (Tay Yin Yin), daughter of his favourite wonton noodle stall owner (Wang Lei), and feeds her the pills in large doses. Meanwhile, Zu Er, who's desperate to have a child after eight years of marriage, starts believing the gods have cursed them because of her husband's unscrupulous business practices.