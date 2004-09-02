2004

Being Julia

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 2nd, 2004

Studio

Serendipity Point Films

Julia Lambert is a true diva: beautiful, talented, weathly and famous. She has it all - including a devoted husband who has mastermined her brilliant career - but after years of shining in the spotlight she begins to suffer from a severe case of boredom and longs for something new and exciting to put the twinkle back in her eye. Julia finds exactly what she's looking for in a handsome young American fan, but it isn't long before the novelty fling adds a few more sparks than she was hoping for. Fortuately for her, this surprise twist in the plot will trust her back into the greatest role of her life.

Cast

Annette BeningJulia Lambert
Leigh LawsonArchie Dexter
Shaun EvansTom Fennel
Jeremy IronsMichael Gosselyn
Juliet StevensonEvie
Miriam MargolyesDolly de Vries

View Full Cast >

Images