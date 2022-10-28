Not Available

Through candid interviews with transgender youths like Isabelle Langley, 10, Being Me takes us into the world of young people who feel like their true gender is not their biological one. For a generation raised in a world of freely available information, the veil has been lifted on this previously taboo topic. Like Isabelle, inspired by transgender activist and Youtube sensation Jazz Jennings, they are coming out to their families and friends and demanding to be accepted for who they are.