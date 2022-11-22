Being Nice

Not Available

Recently-dumped and on the verge of admitting she'll never make any money doing something she loves, a young artist takes a job in a top London advertising agency and, much to her surprise, after connecting with a disillusioned colleague, starts to enjoy life as a grown-up - and the wild lifestyle that follows; but when the pull of the carefree life she left behind gets in the way of responsibilities, she must learn to behave like an adult, personally and professionally, to hang on to the life and people she's started to fall for.