“Rolex the Portuguese” has risked the “adventure” in neighbouring Burkina Faso, without success. Here he is back in Abidjan, to make lots of money. With his companions, aged between 15 and 25, he makes a living from casual trade, in particular from that of “grazing”, i.e. online scams, taking advantage of the monetary largesse of white women in search of love or sensations, whose money they then blow in the ‘maquis’ (bars) or nightclubs.