Richard Bach - legendary American writer, author of many bestsellers that brought up several generations of people worldwide. How is he doing now? Former US Air force pilot, he is still writing amazing books. He lives in the remote corner of the world that can be reached also only by an airplane. 'Being Richard Bach' is a confession where Richard talks about his families, beloved airplanes, favorite books, children, and friends... He remembers what he was doing when he was a child, his dream to fly and his fear of death; he plays chess with his son and argues with him about ancient Greek philosophers. He explains how he writes and teaches the newbies how to fly. He explains how it is to be Richard Bach.