Brian Pickles is a lovelorn standup comedian who discovers a portal into the mind of adult film star Ron Jeremy. Inside the well-endowed Jeremy, Pickles is able to woo Mia (Mia Crowe), the girl of his dreams. With the help of pal Andy Dick, Jeremy must fight back before Brian and Mia take over his life for good. In addition to Jeremy, several other stars of the porn industry make appearances.