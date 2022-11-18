Not Available

The multimedia installation Beirut Autopsy of a City proposes possible reconciliations between the task of the archaeologist and that of the poet, between modern images and ancient texts. In the middle of tales of conquest and defeat that shaped (and disfigured) Beirut, one wanders amidst narratives that point out to the impossibility of constructing a grand history. The second chapter ‘Beirut, 1001 Views’ is a large projection of a wide view of the harbor. Based on photographs from: The Arab Image Foundation, The Fouad Debbas Collection & An Nahar Documentation Center – Beirut. Effects: Sandra Fatté (Djinn House)