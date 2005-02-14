Beirut 2.14.05

Not Available

A journey into a foreign country begins with a handheld camera looking through the window of a car. Raindrops in the glass abstract the cityscape separating the inside from the outside. Guided by fragmentation we see mirrors, reflections and shadows. The imminence of danger is at once palpable as it is distant. Shot during the production of Ça Sera Beau (Wale Nourredine 2005), the narrative springs from in-between moments, carrying with it a sense of urgency and chance that render like quick entries in a diary.