In this film that wavers unsteadily between a comedy and a tragedy, Murtaza (Mujdat Gezen) is a deluded security guard whose fanatical reverence for "duty" verges on the psychotic. He is incapable of seeing himself for what he is -- and as a consequence he is often the unwitting and unknowing brunt of jokes. His wife and daughters are painfully aware of his shortcomings, but they generally suffer in silence. One of the daughters ends up working in the factory to help the family out financially, and when Murtaza finds her sleeping on the job one night he hits her so hard she eventually dies from the blow. Though that is not the end of it, by any means.