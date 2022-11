Not Available

Devoted to each other, young lovers Rohit (Kamal Sadanah) and Radhika (Kajol) must keep their romance a secret for fear of her family's disapproval. But after Rohit accidentally kills his sweetheart's delinquent bad-boy brother, Radhika's family packs her off to wed another man. Undeterred, Rohit follows his beloved, forcing a confrontation with her family and her new fiancé (Ajay Mankotia).