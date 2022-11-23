Bel Canto the Opera

Not Available

A recording of the world premiere of the opera Bel Canto filmed at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. Internationally acclaimed soprano Danielle de Niese stars as the American opera diva Roxane Coss, who is making a special appearance at a multinational diplomatic gathering in Lima when terrorists storm the mansion. The hostage situation becomes a siege as government forces surround the compound. During the months-long crisis, lines blur and unexpected alliances form between captors and captives, with Roxane’s singing becoming a powerful, humanizing force.